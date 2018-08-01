Driver crashes car into Richmond home & flees

Richmond Police are looking for a driver that crashed a car into a home in South Richmond.

Officers received a call Wednesday for an accident in the 2700 block of Bainbridge Street, near Carter Jones Park.

When officers arrived around 1:38 a.m., they found a car into the front porch of the home.

No one in the home was injured, but police say the driver fled the scene.

