Volkswagen profit rises 6.8 percent despite diesel costs - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Volkswagen profit rises 6.8 percent despite diesel costs

(AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this Friday, April 13, 2018 file photo, Volkswagen logo is pictured in front of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany. German carmaker Volkswagen reports second-quarter earnings on Wednesday Aug 1, 2018. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File). FILE - In this Friday, April 13, 2018 file photo, Volkswagen logo is pictured in front of a company building in Wolfsburg, Germany. German carmaker Volkswagen reports second-quarter earnings on Wednesday Aug 1, 2018.
(Courtesy of Volkswagen of America via AP). This photo provided by Volkswagen shows the 2013 Volkswagen GTI, a small hatchback that provides tons of thrills. With a powerful turbocharged engine and high-quality interior, the GTI is fun to drive, practi... (Courtesy of Volkswagen of America via AP). This photo provided by Volkswagen shows the 2013 Volkswagen GTI, a small hatchback that provides tons of thrills. With a powerful turbocharged engine and high-quality interior, the GTI is fun to drive, practi...

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) - Volkswagen says its profits rose 6.8 percent in the second quarter compared to the year-earlier quarter despite 1.6 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in charges for its diesel problems.

The Wolfsburg, Germany-based automaker said Wednesday that profit rose to 3.31 billion euros from 3.10 billion a year earlier. Revenues rose 3.4 percent to 61.14 billion euros.

The company had record sales volume for the first six months of the year of 5.5 million vehicles, an increase of 7.1 percent.

CEO Herbert Diess said that the company "cannot rest on its laurels" due to coming challenges such as new, tougher emissions certification for vehicles.

He also warned that "growing protectionism also poses major challenges" for the industry." U.S. President Donald Trump has imposed new tariffs on steel, aluminum and Chinese goods.

