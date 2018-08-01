Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 25 13 .658 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 23 17 .575 3
Danville (Braves) 21 18 .538
Pulaski (Yankees) 17 23 .425 9
Burlington (Royals) 12 27 .308 13½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 23 13 .639 -
Kingsport (Mets) 20 18 .526 4
Bristol (Pirates) 18 20 .474 6
Johnson City (Cardinals) 17 21 .447 7
Greeneville (Reds) 16 22 .421 8

Tuesday's Games

Kingsport 7, Greeneville 4

Bristol 7, Bluefield 6, 10 innings

Burlington 6, Pulaski 4, 10 innings

Elizabethton 8, Johnson City 5

Danville 5, Princeton 1

Wednesday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.

