Appalachian League

By The Associated Press
|At A Glance
|All Times EDT
|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Princeton (Rays)
|25
|13
|.658
|-
|Bluefield (Blue Jays)
|23
|17
|.575
|3
|Danville (Braves)
|21
|18
|.538
|4½
|Pulaski (Yankees)
|17
|22
|.436
|8½
|Burlington (Royals)
|11
|27
|.289
|14
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Elizabethton (Twins)
|23
|13
|.639
|-
|Kingsport (Mets)
|20
|18
|.526
|4
|Bristol (Pirates)
|18
|20
|.474
|6
|Johnson City (Cardinals)
|17
|21
|.447
|7
|Greeneville (Reds)
|16
|22
|.421
|8
|Tuesday's Games
Kingsport 7, Greeneville 4
Bristol 7, Bluefield 6, 10 innings
Burlington 6, Pulaski 4, 10 innings
Elizabethton 8, Johnson City 5
Danville 5, Princeton 1
|Wednesday's Games
Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.
Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.
Bluefield at Bristol, 7 p.m.
Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.
