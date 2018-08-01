Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Harrah's to become 4th Atlantic City casino with sports bets

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist... (AP Photo/Wayne Parry, File). FILE - This Oct. 15, 2015, file photo shows the exterior of Harrah's Resort Atlantic City in Atlantic City, N.J. Harrah’s casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 1, 2018, two days after its sist...

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) - An Atlantic City casino will become the fourth in New Jersey to offer sports betting.

Harrah's casino plans to start taking sports bets at 11 a.m. Wednesday, two days after its sister property, Bally's, did.

So far, the Borgata, Ocean Resort and Bally's are offering sports bets, along with two horse racing tracks, the Meadowlands and Monmouth Park.

What everyone is waiting for is approval to offer mobile or online sports betting. No one has yet been approved to offer that, although numerous gambling companies have applied to state gambling regulators for permission to do so before football season begins in September.

The Borgata, which was the first casino to offer sports betting on June 14, is presumably furthest along in the approval process for online sports betting. And Kevin Ortzman, Atlantic City president for Caesars Entertainment, said he hopes his company, which includes Bally's and Harrah's, could be approved for mobile sports betting by the end of August if regulatory and technological hurdles are overcome.

New Jersey won a U.S. Supreme Court case in May clearing the way for all 50 states to offer sports betting should they choose to do so.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Marilyn Manson handcuffed in Maine, but it's just a joke

    Marilyn Manson handcuffed in Maine, but it's just a joke

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 3:40 PM EDT2018-07-31 19:40:14 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:28 AM EDT2018-08-01 06:28:58 GMT
    No, Marilyn Manson didn't get arrested in Bangor, Maine.More >>
    No, Marilyn Manson didn't get arrested in Bangor, Maine.More >>

  • Hardwick will resume NBC roles after assault claim review

    Hardwick will resume NBC roles after assault claim review

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 11:24 PM EDT2018-08-01 03:24:16 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:27 AM EDT2018-08-01 06:27:27 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Chris Hardwick arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Hardwick's career is getting back on track after a revie...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018 file photo, Chris Hardwick arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Hardwick's career is getting back on track after a revie...
    Chris Hardwick's career is getting back on track after a review of sexual assault allegations made against him by a former girlfriend.More >>
    Chris Hardwick's career is getting back on track after a review of sexual assault allegations made against him by a former girlfriend.More >>

  • LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves

    LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 19:55:16 GMT
    Wednesday, August 1 2018 2:22 AM EDT2018-08-01 06:22:54 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles. Bucknell University has r...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles. Bucknell University has r...
    Los Angeles county prosecutors have declined to pursue sexual abuse claims against CBS head Les Moonves because the statute of limitations has expired.More >>
    Los Angeles county prosecutors have declined to pursue sexual abuse claims against CBS head Les Moonves because the statute of limitations has expired.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly