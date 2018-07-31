40-foot RV stolen from yard in Chesterfield

Police are investigating after someone stole a 40-foot RV from the owner's front yard.

It happened on Hull Street Road over the weekend. The owner was using it to expand her business. Now she wants your help to find her vehicle and the person who took it.

For hair salon owner Simone Snyder, a spa on wheels is just the thing she needed to get her business moving.

"We had a 1972 MCI Conversion tour bus," said Snyder. "So this was the big boy."

Snyder's plans to take "Scissors Hair Studio" on the road came to an abrupt stop when the RV she was restoring disappeared. According to Chesterfield Police, it was stolen.

"We're talking about a very very heavy vehicle," said Snyder. "There weren't a lot of tire tracks. There wasn't a lot of dirt moved. It almost looked like it was airlifted out of there, wasn't a lot of evidence of difficulty in maneuvering it out of there."

Snyder says according to officers, a tow truck likely took the would-be beauty-bus sometime over the weekend.

In the six years she owned the vehicle, Snyder says she poured nearly $50,000 into it.

"There was a lot invested in it," said Snyder. "Everything for the conversion was inside of the bus. There was engine work that needed to be done. It works on an air system, so that needed to be done."

The police report also mentions a 10-foot utility trailer and heating units were also stolen from Snyder's property.

If you have any information that can help, call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

