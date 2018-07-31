Appalachian League - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Appalachian League

By The Associated Press

At A Glance
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Princeton (Rays) 25 13 .658 -
Bluefield (Blue Jays) 23 16 .590
Danville (Braves) 21 18 .538
Pulaski (Yankees) 17 22 .436
Burlington (Royals) 11 27 .289 14
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Elizabethton (Twins) 22 13 .629 -
Kingsport (Mets) 20 18 .526
Bristol (Pirates) 17 20 .459 6
Johnson City (Cardinals) 17 20 .459 6
Greeneville (Reds) 16 22 .421

Tuesday's Games

Kingsport 7, Greeneville 4

Bluefield at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Danville 5, Princeton 1

Wednesday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Greeneville at Kingsport, 6:30 p.m.

Elizabethton at Johnson City, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Bristol, 7 p.m.

Burlington at Pulaski, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Danville, 7 p.m.

