Python that went missing during California fire is found - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Python that went missing during California fire is found

REDDING, Calif. (AP) - Residents of a Northern California neighborhood can breathe a sigh of relief now that a 14-foot python that went missing after a pet store was evacuated during a wildfire has been found safe.

Sandra Dodge-Streich, owner of Redding Reptiles, says the snake was placed in a plastic bin and brought to a home after flames moved closer last week. She says the lavender albino reticulated python named Eres slithered out of the bin Saturday.

During a search of the neighborhood in South Redding, residents were urged to keep their small pets indoors - though Dodge-Streich said the snake really only has an appetite for chickens.

She tells the Record Searchlight newspaper that Eres was discovered Monday coiled up in a milk crate.

She says the snake is doing well.

Information from: Record Searchlight, http://redding.com

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

