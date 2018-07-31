Acts of Kindness: paying it forward to families for indoor activities

So far this summer, the rain and clouds have put a damper on some of the fun activities parents may have planned outside. Before you know it, school will be back in session.

In this weeks Acts of Kindness, Anthony Antoine wanted to do something a little different with the $300 we normally give to just one person spreading kindness. He brought a little bit of sunshine to some random families across Central Virginia.

