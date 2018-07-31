FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Slight risk of severe storms Wednesday

Wednesday, August 1st is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to the fact that the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has placed a large portion of our NBC12 viewing area under a SLIGHT RISK of severe storms during the afternoon and evening:

A widespread severe weather outbreak IS NOT anticipated. However, there may be some isolated thunderstorms that develop Wednesday afternoon and evening that may approach severe limits with the potential for damaging wind gusts. Take note of the map below showing the SLIGHT RISK area extends from Richmond and points north and west including the Shenandoah Valley and Washington D.C.:

Stay tuned to NBC12 for future updates.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12