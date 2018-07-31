New program connects emergency departments across Virginia

The program will bring real-time info to ERs across Virginia. (Source: file photo)

Gov. Ralph Northam launched a program on Tuesday that will connect all emergency departments across Virginia.

The Emergency Department Care Coordination (EDCC) Program "connects all emergency departments in the Commonwealth, facilitating near real-time communication and collaboration among health care providers, health plans, clinical and care management personnel for patients receiving emergency medical services," according to a news release.

EDCC, which Northam's office says is the first of its kind in the country, will also integrate the state's Prescription Monitoring Program and the Advance Healthcare Directive Registry.

"With this secure technology, we can provide emergency medical personnel with access to a patient’s critical medical information in a timely way, which will increase effective and efficient care, avoid duplicative tests, reduce unnecessary costs, and improve health outcomes," said Northam.

Secretary of Health and Human Resources Dr. Daniel Carey says the nearly real-time information "can assist health care providers in so many ways, from treating patients with chronic disease to knowing what medications to avoid prescribing to a patient with allergies."

