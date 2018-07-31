Injured Chicago Cubs fan feels 'lucky to be alive' - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Injured Chicago Cubs fan feels 'lucky to be alive'

CHICAGO (AP) - A man, who was wearing a plastic bucket on his head when a large metal pin fell from Wrigley Field's centerfield scoreboard during a Chicago Cubs game, said he feels lucky to be alive.

Kyle McAleer was sitting with his family and friends under the manual scoreboard when he was hit by a 6- to 8-inch pin during last week's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The 20-year-old Iowa man said he began wearing the bucket with his family as a "rally cap" after he saw former Cubs player Starlin Castro wear one a few years ago.

McAleer said he put the bucket on his head about a half-inning before his injury. He said he believes he might have been killed without it.

"It might have fractured my skull. It definitely could have been fatal. I am extremely lucky," McAleer said.

Cubs spokesman Julian Green said the incident occurred when a loose pin that rolled out of the scoreboard when a tile was being changed. The scoreboard is now secure, Green said.

The Cubs have sent McAleer some gifts, including a jersey. McAleer praised the team for their quick response, but said no decision has been about legal action.

"If it was any other injury than a head injury, chances are this already would have been settled," McAleer said. "But the fact it was a head injury, and there's still a definite possibility I could suffer concussion symptoms within a couple of weeks or months after the incident."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Lovato's 'Sober,' about relapsing, re-enters Billboard chart

    Lovato's 'Sober,' about relapsing, re-enters Billboard chart

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 16:55:33 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:26:25 GMT
    (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Lovato’s song about relapsing has re-entered the Billboard chart a week after she was hosp...(Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Lovato’s song about relapsing has re-entered the Billboard chart a week after she was hosp...
    Demi Lovato's song about relapsing has re-entered the Billboard chart a week after she was hospitalized for a reported overdose.More >>
    Demi Lovato's song about relapsing has re-entered the Billboard chart a week after she was hospitalized for a reported overdose.More >>

  • 'Incredibles 2' passes $1 billion at worldwide box office

    'Incredibles 2' passes $1 billion at worldwide box office

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:55:18 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:26:23 GMT
    The acclaimed Pixar sequel "Incredibles 2" has passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, making it Disney's third film this year to cross the box-office milestone.More >>
    The acclaimed Pixar sequel "Incredibles 2" has passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, making it Disney's third film this year to cross the box-office milestone.More >>

  • Draft poster for "The Empire Strikes Back" sells for $26,400

    Draft poster for "The Empire Strikes Back" sells for $26,400

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 1:50 PM EDT2018-07-31 17:50:08 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:26 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:26:20 GMT
    A rare draft poster for the "Star Wars" sequel "The Empire Strikes Back" has sold at auction for $26,400.More >>
    A rare draft poster for the "Star Wars" sequel "The Empire Strikes Back" has sold at auction for $26,400.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly