Man struck, fighting for life after trying to retrieve ladder on I-295

A man is fighting for his life after being hit on I-295 in Hanover County on Tuesday morning.

The man was trying to retrieve a ladder that fell off his pickup truck when he was struck just north of Route 627, police said.

"The driver of the pickup truck pulled off on the left shoulder, got out of the vehicle and ran into the travel lanes in an attempt to retrieve the ladder," Virginia State Police said in a news release.

Police say he ran into the path of a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, which was unable to brake in time to avoid the man.

The man was taken to VCU Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

