Fire damages Henrico home

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) -

A fire damaged a home Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Forest Avenue. 

Henrico fire officials say the call came in at 1:39 p.m. for smoke coming from the house. The home sustained damage inside the home, which was empty at the time.  

The fire remains under investigation. 

