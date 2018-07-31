Fire damages Henrico home

A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.

A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.

The mother of 32-year-old Marine veteran Kevin Quinn says the man was "proud to be a dad," and his daughter will be his legacy. (Source: Family photos/WBZ/CNN)

The mother of 32-year-old Marine veteran Kevin Quinn says the man was "proud to be a dad," and his daughter will be his legacy. (Source: Family photos/WBZ/CNN)

New father dies in car crash after visiting baby, wife at hospital

New father dies in car crash after visiting baby, wife at hospital

Brody Tyler Young is charged with trespassing, public intoxication and public indecency, according to court records.

Brody Tyler Young is charged with trespassing, public intoxication and public indecency, according to court records.

A woman is recovering after being brutally beaten at the Madison bar where she works. It happened at a popular neighborhood hangout and the violent robbery suspects have not yet been caught.

A woman is recovering after being brutally beaten at the Madison bar where she works. It happened at a popular neighborhood hangout and the violent robbery suspects have not yet been caught.

A North Carolina man feels vindicated after winning an almost $9 million judgment against his wife's lover. He took the lover to court under the state's "alienation of affection" law.

A North Carolina man feels vindicated after winning an almost $9 million judgment against his wife's lover. He took the lover to court under the state's "alienation of affection" law.

Video of the fight between Keith King and his wife's lover Francisco Huizar III is an example of how intense the anger became between the men.

Video of the fight between Keith King and his wife's lover Francisco Huizar III is an example of how intense the anger became between the men.

Judge awards man nearly $9 million in lawsuit against wife's lover

Judge awards man nearly $9 million in lawsuit against wife's lover

Officers say the armed resident fatally shot the intruder, who had seriously injured a child in the home.

Officers say the armed resident fatally shot the intruder, who had seriously injured a child in the home.

Officers say the armed resident fatally shot the intruder, who had seriously injured a child in the home. (Source: KDVR/KMGH/CNN)

Officers say the armed resident fatally shot the intruder, who had seriously injured a child in the home. (Source: KDVR/KMGH/CNN)

During a shareholder call on Tuesday, SCANA shareholders voted to approve the potential merger between them and Dominion Energy, the company poised to by the South Carolina utility in the first steps of the merger process.

During a shareholder call on Tuesday, SCANA shareholders voted to approve the potential merger between them and Dominion Energy, the company poised to by the South Carolina utility in the first steps of the merger process.

An acidic powder found in a backpack gave an officer a skin burn. No arrests were made in connection to the lab.

An acidic powder found in a backpack gave an officer a skin burn. No arrests were made in connection to the lab.

Calvin Parker was only 19 when he and a fishing friend, Charles Hickson, say they were abducted by aliens on the shores of the Pascagoula River.

Calvin Parker was only 19 when he and a fishing friend, Charles Hickson, say they were abducted by aliens on the shores of the Pascagoula River.

Calvin Parker wrote about about when he and his friend "got abducted by aliens" in October 1973. (Photo Source: WLOX)

Calvin Parker wrote about about when he and his friend "got abducted by aliens" in October 1973. (Photo Source: WLOX)

(Kimberly A. Wood/Cascadia Research via AP). This Aug. 11, 2017, photo provided by Cascadia Research shows a hybrid between a melon-headed whale and a rough-toothed dolphin, in the foreground, swimming next to a melon-headed dolphin near Kauai, Hawaii....

In a study published last week, scientists say the animal spotted off the island of Kauai in August 2017 appears to be the first record of a hybrid involving either species. More >>