Cardiac rehab center opens in Chesterfield

Officials with Bon Secours officially open the new rehab center. (Source: NBC12)

Bon Secours Richmond Health System has opened a new Cardiopulmonary Rehabilitation Center at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, which is the health system’s first cardiac rehab center in Chesterfield County.

"We are excited to open a new Cardiac Rehab Center that’s south of the James River to complement our two locations at Bon Secours St. Mary’s Hospital and Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center," Ross Barber, director of cardiopulmonary rehabilitation at Bon Secours Virginia Health System, said Tuesday.

Bon Secours officials said patients will meet with health care providers for a one-on-one evaluation and medical workup following a referral by a cardiologist.

Staff will then create a rehab program that lasts 12-18 weeks.

"Primary goals are to help patients maintain a healthy heart and enjoy an improved quality of life,” said Mark Doloresco, M.D., a cardiologist with Cardiovascular Associates of Virginia who practices at Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12