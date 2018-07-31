Senate votes to extend flood insurance program - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Senate votes to extend flood insurance program

By KEVIN FREKING
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Senate voted Tuesday to extend for four months the program that provides flood insurance for nearly 5 million homeowners and business owners.

The bill's passage by an 86-12 vote averted a scenario in which people living in coastal communities would have been unable to renew their flood insurance policies or purchase new ones during the peak of hurricane season.

The House overwhelmingly passed the bill last week. President Donald Trump signed the bill into law just hours before the program was set to expire.

The National Flood Insurance program owes more than $20 billion to the federal treasury, and that's after Congress last year provided a $16 billion bailout to ensure the program could continue paying claims from people hard hit by Hurricane Harvey.

The program offers the only flood insurance available to most Americans. Homeowners who live in areas that have a 1 percent chance of being inundated by flood waters in any given year must purchase flood insurance as a condition of having a federally backed mortgage.

But the premiums paid by policyholders are not keeping up with the expense of flood claims.

Many lawmakers want to reduce the reliance on taxpayers and are pushing changes that would hike rates for some high-risk properties.

The proposed changes have raised concerns from some lawmakers that flood insurance will become unaffordable for many of their constituents.

The extension gives lawmakers more time to work out a compromise, but it would not be a shock for lawmakers to punt the issue to the next Congress.

"History does not provide the public with very much encouragement with regard to actually getting some reforms done," said Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss.

Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., said it would have been "bone-deep, down-to-the-marrow stupid" to let the program expire in the middle of hurricane season.

"With this extension in place, we can tackle long-term reforms," Kennedy said.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • National politicsPoliticsMore>>

  • Trump rallying support for Florida gubernatorial candidate

    Trump rallying support for Florida gubernatorial candidate

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 1:05 PM EDT2018-07-31 17:05:25 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:04:07 GMT
    President Donald Trump is wading into Florida's internal Republican politics, joining his endorsed candidate for governor in a competitive primary.More >>
    President Donald Trump is wading into Florida's internal Republican politics, joining his endorsed candidate for governor in a competitive primary.More >>

  • Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

    Prosecutors: Paul Manafort believed he was above the law

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:45 AM EDT2018-07-31 04:45:45 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:04 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:04:05 GMT
    Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)Paul Manafort, President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, leaves the Federal District Court after a hearing, Wednesday, May 23, 2018, in Washington. ( AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

    The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.

    More >>

    The pool of jurors will face questions from both sides and U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III as they try to weed out potential prejudice in what has become a highly publicized and politically divisive investigation.

    More >>

  • Iran wary of Trump offer for talks, but not ruling them out

    Iran wary of Trump offer for talks, but not ruling them out

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:14 AM EDT2018-07-31 08:14:39 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 5:02 PM EDT2018-07-31 21:02:24 GMT
    (AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File). FILE - In this April 4, 2015 file photo, Iranian and U.S. banknotes are on display at a currency exchange shop in downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran's currency is continuing its downward spiral as increased American sanctions lo...(AP Photo/Vahid Salemi, File). FILE - In this April 4, 2015 file photo, Iranian and U.S. banknotes are on display at a currency exchange shop in downtown Tehran, Iran. Iran's currency is continuing its downward spiral as increased American sanctions lo...
    Adviser to Iranian president says if Trump wants talks, he needs to rejoin international nuclear deal with Iran.More >>
    Adviser to Iranian president says if Trump wants talks, he needs to rejoin international nuclear deal with Iran.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly