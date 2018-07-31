Hair salon targeted twice by same thief in Church Hill

Owners of Seven Hills Studio say the same man has robbed the store twice. (Source: Richmond Police Dept.)

Seven Hills Studio on N. 25th Street in Richmond's Church Hill neighborhood has been allegedly robbed twice by the same suspect in the last month and a half.

Around 8 p.m. Thursday, July 25, police say a man entered the studio and demanded money from the cashier. Elizabeth Nall, the owner of the salon said the man told the cashier he had a gun. He made off with $100.

Nall said this same man robbed her store a little over a month ago too, on June 11. In that case, a similar situation happened.

She said the unknown man walked into the store, told her cashier that he was armed with a gun and to hand over the money in the cash register.

Both times a weapon was never displayed. The suspect is described as a black male who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with "ASCEND" written on the front.

Earlier in the day on July 25, according to Nall, the suspect tried to rob a store called Gather, owned by Melissa Micou on E. Marshall Street.

According to Nall, the same man walked into that store and appeared to want to ask Micou a question. The door was blown open by the wind and Micou walked out of the store and eventually the suspect did too.

According to Nall, Micou called the police but the 911 operator would not take a description over the phone. Nothing was done. A few hours later, Nall's salon was robbed.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call First Precinct Detective J. Mitchell at 804-646-0569 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones may also be used. All Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12