Trump rallying support for gubernatorial hopeful in Florida - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump rallying support for gubernatorial hopeful in Florida

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - President Donald Trump is wading into Florida's internal Republican politics, joining his endorsed gubernatorial candidate in a competitive primary.

Trump was holding a rally in Tampa on Tuesday night in a show of force for Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., who faces off against state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the state's Aug. 28 Republican primary.

Another Trump ally, Gov. Rick Scott, joined the president at a roundtable event earlier in the day but was steering clear of the Tampa rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds as he prepares for the Senate primary. Scott is seeking to defeat Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in a high-profile Senate race.

Trump's arrival in Florida underscored the larger-than-life presence he has wielded in Republican primaries ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, capable of influencing the outcomes of primaries with a single tweet.

With sky-high approval ratings among Republican voters, the president has injected himself into several recent GOP primaries, helping candidates in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina with endorsements that have helped set the stage for the fall elections.

Florida represented a crucial triumph for Trump in the 2016 presidential election, and the president has maintained a steady presence in the state, returning frequently to his winter home in Palm Beach.

Appearing at a technical school in Tampa, Trump praised the strength of the economy, telling students and faculty members there was never a better time to learn new skills and gain employment. He was joined by Scott, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos, daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump and several members of Congress from Florida.

DeSantis has tied his campaign for governor directly to Trump, appearing on Fox News more than 100 times to talk about federal issues and defend the president. DeSantis has campaigned with Fox's Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. and uses humor in a new ad to show his alliance with the president, teaching one of his two children to "build the wall" with blocks.

Putnam, a state agriculture commissioner and former congressman, has run a more traditional campaign for governor, barnstorming the state with campaign events aimed at building upon his family's deep ties to the state.

___

On Twitter follow Ken Thomas at https://twitter.com/KThomasDC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Faced with losses, MoviePass discount tix service hikes fee

    Faced with losses, MoviePass discount tix service hikes fee

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 16:55:27 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:45 PM EDT2018-07-31 23:45:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent ...(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent ...
    MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.More >>
    MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.More >>

  • 'Incredibles 2' passes $1 billion at worldwide box office

    'Incredibles 2' passes $1 billion at worldwide box office

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:55:18 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:39 PM EDT2018-07-31 23:39:17 GMT
    The acclaimed Pixar sequel "Incredibles 2" has passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, making it Disney's third film this year to cross the box-office milestone.More >>
    The acclaimed Pixar sequel "Incredibles 2" has passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, making it Disney's third film this year to cross the box-office milestone.More >>

  • LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves

    LA prosecutors decline sex abuse charges against Les Moonves

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 3:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 19:55:16 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:38 PM EDT2018-07-31 23:38:48 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles. Bucknell University has r...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 19, 2017 file photo, Les Moonves, chairman and CEO of CBS Corporation, poses at the premiere of the new television series "Star Trek: Discovery" in Los Angeles. Bucknell University has r...
    Los Angeles county prosecutors have declined to pursue sexual abuse claims against CBS head Les Moonves because the statute of limitations has expired.More >>
    Los Angeles county prosecutors have declined to pursue sexual abuse claims against CBS head Les Moonves because the statute of limitations has expired.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly