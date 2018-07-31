Trump rallying support for Florida gubernatorial candidate - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Trump rallying support for Florida gubernatorial candidate

By KEN THOMAS
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - President Donald Trump is wading into Florida's internal Republican politics, joining his endorsed candidate for governor in a competitive primary.

Trump was holding a rally in Tampa on Tuesday night in a show of force for Rep. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., who faces off against state Agriculture Commissioner Adam Putnam in the state's Aug. 28 Republican primary.

Another Trump ally, Gov. Rick Scott, was joining the president at a round-table event earlier in the day but steering clear of the Tampa rally at the Florida State Fairgrounds as he prepares for the Senate primary. Scott is seeking to defeat Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson in a high-profile Senate race.

Trump's arrival in Florida underscored the larger-than-life presence he has wielded in Republican primaries ahead of the 2018 midterm elections, capable of influencing the outcomes of primaries with a single tweet.

With sky-high approval ratings among Republican voters, the president has injected himself into several recent GOP primaries, helping candidates in Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina with endorsements that have helped set the stage for the fall elections.

Florida represented a crucial triumph for Trump in the 2016 presidential election and the president has maintained a steady presence in the state, returning frequently to his winter home in Palm Beach.

DeSantis has tied his campaign for governor directly to Trump, appearing on Fox News more than 100 times to talk about federal issues and defend the president. DeSantis has campaigned with Fox's Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. and uses humor in a new ad to show his alliance with the president, teaching one of his two children to "build the wall" with blocks.

Putnam, a state agriculture commissioner and former congressman, has run a more traditional campaign for governor, barnstorming the state with campaign events aimed at building upon his family's deep ties to the state.

__

On Twitter follow Ken Thomas at https://twitter.com/KThomasDC

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Lovato's 'Sober,' about relapsing, re-enters Billboard chart

    Lovato's 'Sober,' about relapsing, re-enters Billboard chart

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 16:55:33 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:22:28 GMT
    (Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Lovato’s song about relapsing has re-entered the Billboard chart a week after she was hosp...(Photo by John Salangsang/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017 file photo, Demi Lovato performs at the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas. Lovato’s song about relapsing has re-entered the Billboard chart a week after she was hosp...
    Demi Lovato's song about relapsing has re-entered the Billboard chart a week after she was hospitalized for a reported overdose.More >>
    Demi Lovato's song about relapsing has re-entered the Billboard chart a week after she was hospitalized for a reported overdose.More >>

  • 'Incredibles 2' passes $1 billion at worldwide box office

    'Incredibles 2' passes $1 billion at worldwide box office

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:55:18 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:22:25 GMT
    The acclaimed Pixar sequel "Incredibles 2" has passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, making it Disney's third film this year to cross the box-office milestone.More >>
    The acclaimed Pixar sequel "Incredibles 2" has passed $1 billion in worldwide ticket sales, making it Disney's third film this year to cross the box-office milestone.More >>

  • Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

    Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:00 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:00:18 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 4:22 PM EDT2018-07-31 20:22:22 GMT
    (AP Photo). This combination photo shows actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry in New York on Nov. 16, 2017, left, and comedian-actress Tiffany Haddish at the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront in New York on May 16, 2018. Perry, who cast Haddish in his upcoming comed...(AP Photo). This combination photo shows actor-filmmaker Tyler Perry in New York on Nov. 16, 2017, left, and comedian-actress Tiffany Haddish at the Turner Networks 2018 Upfront in New York on May 16, 2018. Perry, who cast Haddish in his upcoming comed...
    Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry.More >>
    Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days _ thanks to her new car. The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly