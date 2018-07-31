2 drivers cited for going too slow under Idaho's new law - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

2 drivers cited for going too slow under Idaho's new law

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Idaho police are starting to enforce a new law targeting slow drivers using the passing lanes of highways.

Two drivers have been cited as of July 27 for driving too slowly in the passing lane since the law took effect July 1, the Idaho Press reported Monday.

Idaho State Police have given warnings to three other drivers.

Most people expect the general traffic to stay on the right lane and leave the left lanes open for passing, said Lt. Shawn Staley.

"If vehicles are moving slower, it can cause accidents and crashes," he said.

The law doesn't specify how much time it should take for slow cars to move over to the right lane. Staley expects it should be within a normal and reasonable time, as determined by troopers.

Drivers who hold up traffic by going below the speed limit in the left lane could face a $90 fine, Staley said.

"Guys will make traffic stops on it," Staley said. "But it would have to be fairly egregious."

State Rep. Lance Clow of Idaho Falls sponsored the bill. The Republican doesn't expect state troopers to actively look for slow drivers, but said they have a new tool if needed.

The law also allows drivers to go 15 mph (24 kph) over the speed limit on a two-lane road to pass a vehicle going below the speed limit.

It does not apply to multilane highways or Interstate 84, Staley said.

Those driving the speed limit on the left lanes will not be fined even if they "impede" drivers who want to speed, Staley said.

"If you're going the lawful rate of speed, another person shouldn't push up behind you," he said.

