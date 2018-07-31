Grandmother's 'Pinto Power' protest blocks pipeline route

Heavy machinery ain’t got nothing on a granny in a Pinto.

Becky Crabtree propped up an old, rusty Ford Pinto and then climbed inside it stop work on the Mountain Valley Pipeline, according to a report form WSLS.

Appalachians Against Pipelines shared a picture of the woman in the Pinto to its Facebook page. The car is located in Monroe County, WV, which borders Virginia north of Blacksburg.

The route of the pipeline takes it from Pittsylvania County to Giles County where it crosses into Monroe County, WV.

A Facebook page for Crabtree shows several anti-pipeline posts and indicated she lives in Lindside, WV, which is near the pipeline’s route.

The Pinto is festooned with several protest slogans and an anti-pipeline bumper sticker. Some of the slogans say “this is our home,” “resist all pipelines” and “the fire is spreading.” The car is painted to look as if it being consumed by fire.

Large pipes and heavy machinery can be seen sitting near the Pinto, which is perched over a dig site where the pipeline is to be laid.

Comments under the picture show support for the Pinto protest, with some calling the move an example of “Pinto Power.”

