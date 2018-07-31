DMV expands mobile services in August

DMV 2 Go offers the same services as a normal DMV facility does. (Source: DMV) RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -
The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its mobile customer service centers - DMV 2 Go and DMV Connect - in August.
DMV 2 Go is, essentially, an office on wheels that provides the same services as you'd get at a DMV location.
DMV Connect is an outreach program in which DMV employees come to locations with their laptops to provide most services. DMV Connect does not, however, offer testing or vital records.
In August, DMV 2 Go will be at:
-
Aug. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Department of Game & Inland Fisheries HQ
7870 Villa Park Drive, Henrico
-
Aug. 10, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show
600 E. Laburnum Ave., Henrico
-
Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Social Security Administration
1834 W. Cary St., Richmond
-
Aug. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Elizabeth Adam Crump Health and Rehab
DMV Connect will be at:
-
Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
13027 James Madison Highway, Palmyra
-
Aug. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
312 Mineral Ave., Mineral
-
Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
OAR Richmond, 3111 W. Clay St., Richmond
-
Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
7497 County Complex Road, Hanover
-
Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Hermitage at Cedarfield, 2300 Cedarfield Pkwy., Richmond
(Note: DMV does not guarantee public access at this location
