DMV expands mobile services in August

DMV 2 Go offers the same services as a normal DMV facility does. (Source: DMV)

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles is expanding its mobile customer service centers - DMV 2 Go and DMV Connect - in August.

DMV 2 Go is, essentially, an office on wheels that provides the same services as you'd get at a DMV location.

DMV Connect is an outreach program in which DMV employees come to locations with their laptops to provide most services. DMV Connect does not, however, offer testing or vital records.

In August, DMV 2 Go will be at:

Aug. 1-2, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Department of Game & Inland Fisheries HQ

7870 Villa Park Drive, Henrico

Aug. 10, 1 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Aug. 11, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Aug. 12, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Virginia Outdoor Sportsman Show

600 E. Laburnum Ave., Henrico

Aug. 21, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Social Security Administration

1834 W. Cary St., Richmond

Aug. 29, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Elizabeth Adam Crump Health and Rehab

DMV Connect will be at:

Aug. 7, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

13027 James Madison Highway, Palmyra

Aug. 8, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

312 Mineral Ave., Mineral

Aug. 20, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

OAR Richmond, 3111 W. Clay St., Richmond

Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

7497 County Complex Road, Hanover

Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Hermitage at Cedarfield, 2300 Cedarfield Pkwy., Richmond

(Note: DMV does not guarantee public access at this location

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12