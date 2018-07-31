Polluting parts force US recall of half-million trucks - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Polluting parts force US recall of half-million trucks

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Environmental Protection Agency is announcing the recall of a half-million trucks with faulty pollution controls.

The agency says a defective part means pollution controls on the truck's engines wear out more quickly than allowed.

The recall affects 2010-2015 medium- and heavy trucks with engines made by Cummins Inc. The trucks range from big pickups to utility trucks to big rigs.

The EPA says emissions testing by the agency and by California discovered the problem.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • 'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease

    'M.A.S.H.' star Alan Alda reveals he has Parkinson's disease

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 9:24 AM EDT2018-07-31 13:24:59 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:31 PM EDT2018-07-31 16:31:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Richard Drew, file). FILE - In this April 26, 2013 file photo, actor Alan Alda listens during an interview at Stony Brook University, on New York's Long Island. Alda says he has Parkinson’s disease. Appearing Tuesday, July 31, 2018, on “CBS...(AP Photo/Richard Drew, file). FILE - In this April 26, 2013 file photo, actor Alan Alda listens during an interview at Stony Brook University, on New York's Long Island. Alda says he has Parkinson’s disease. Appearing Tuesday, July 31, 2018, on “CBS...
    Actor Alan Alda says he has Parkinson's disease.More >>
    Actor Alan Alda says he has Parkinson's disease.More >>

  • Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'

    Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:44:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:30 PM EDT2018-07-31 16:30:51 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...

    Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy.".

    More >>

    Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy.".

    More >>

  • TV's Judge Judy purchases $9 million Newport mansion

    TV's Judge Judy purchases $9 million Newport mansion

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-07-31 13:40:08 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:15 PM EDT2018-07-31 16:15:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, file ). FILE - In this April 17, 2012 file photo, Judge Judy Sheindlin attends the Vanity Fair Tribeca Film Festival party at the State Supreme Courthouse in New York. Sheindlin is buying a $9 million estate in Newport, Rhode I...(AP Photo/Evan Agostini, file ). FILE - In this April 17, 2012 file photo, Judge Judy Sheindlin attends the Vanity Fair Tribeca Film Festival party at the State Supreme Courthouse in New York. Sheindlin is buying a $9 million estate in Newport, Rhode I...
    Judy Sheindlin, better known as TV's "Judge Judy," is buying a $9 million estate in Newport, Rhode Island.More >>
    Judy Sheindlin, better known as TV's "Judge Judy," is buying a $9 million estate in Newport, Rhode Island.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly