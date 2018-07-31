Suspects wanted in identical thefts from Midlothian Walmart

Two thefts allegedly occurred at the same Walmart in the same manner. (Source: Chesterfield police)

Chesterfield police are looking for these suspects in shoplifting cases at Walmart. (Source: Chesterfield police)

Chesterfield police are looking for two suspects in identical thefts from the same Walmart.

Police say an older man and a younger woman, both black with light complexions, entered Walmart in Midlothian and walked out with a cart full of items without paying for them.

The first alleged theft occurred July 8, and the second occurred July 11 at the same store.

The cart was loaded with food, soda and beer.

Police said the suspects left in a silver or gray Dodge Neon.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

