Boxing event hopes to help end gun violence - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Boxing event hopes to help end gun violence

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
Connect
For more information, visit 12AboutTown.com (Source: Malik Patterson) For more information, visit 12AboutTown.com (Source: Malik Patterson)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

An amateur boxing event in Richmond is hoping to help end gun violence.

For more information about the event, visit 12AboutTown.com.

Gloves over Guns will feature 17 bouts Aug. 25 at U-Turn Sports Performance Academy at 2101 Maywill Street.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

Powered by Frankly