Pay gains for US workers slowed in second quarter - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pay gains for US workers slowed in second quarter

By MATT OTT
AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - U.S. workers saw their wages and benefits grow more slowly in the second quarter, a sign that a tight labor market has yet to accelerate income gains.

The Labor Department says overall compensation rose 0.6 percent in the April-June period, compared with a 0.8 percent rise in the first quarter.

Wages and salaries, which account for 70 percent of compensation, rose 0.5 percent, compared to a 0.9 percent gain in the first quarter. Benefits costs rose 0.9 percent, compared to 0.7 percent in the first quarter of 2018. Benefits costs cover pensions and health insurance.

Wages and salaries rose 2.9 percent in June from a year earlier, a solid gain. But it was the same annual pace reached in March even though the unemployment rate has hovered near 17-year lows.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bob Woodward writing inside account of Trump White House

    Bob Woodward writing inside account of Trump White House

    Monday, July 30 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-07-30 23:58:32 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-07-31 13:05:03 GMT
    The next writer to take a close look at the Trump presidency: Bob Woodward.More >>
    The next writer to take a close look at the Trump presidency: Bob Woodward.More >>

  • Royal Navy rescued suicide bomber 3 years before attack

    Royal Navy rescued suicide bomber 3 years before attack

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:50 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:50:01 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 8:57 AM EDT2018-07-31 12:57:03 GMT
    The Royal Navy rescued the Manchester Arena suicide bomber and his younger brother from the civil war in Libya three years before he killed 22 people at the Ariana Grande pop concert.More >>
    The Royal Navy rescued the Manchester Arena suicide bomber and his younger brother from the civil war in Libya three years before he killed 22 people at the Ariana Grande pop concert.More >>

  • Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'

    Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:44:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-07-31 12:56:20 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...
    Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy.".More >>
    Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly