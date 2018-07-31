Consumer spending up solid 0.4 percent in June - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Consumer spending up solid 0.4 percent in June

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) - Consumer spending rose by a solid 0.4 percent in June, while a key gauge of inflation increased at an annual pace of 2.2 percent for a second straight month, the strongest back-to-back gains in six years.

The Commerce Department says the gain in spending followed an even stronger 0.5 percent rise in May, which was revised from a 0.2 percent initial estimate. Incomes rose a solid 0.4 percent in June, matching the May increase.

The 2.2 percent rise in prices over the past 12 months matched the 12-month gain in May. Inflation over the past four months has been at 2 percent or slightly above 2 percent, which is the target the Federal Reserve seeks to achieve for price gains.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Bob Woodward writing inside account of Trump White House

    Bob Woodward writing inside account of Trump White House

    Monday, July 30 2018 7:58 PM EDT2018-07-30 23:58:32 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 9:05 AM EDT2018-07-31 13:05:03 GMT
    The next writer to take a close look at the Trump presidency: Bob Woodward.More >>
    The next writer to take a close look at the Trump presidency: Bob Woodward.More >>

  • Royal Navy rescued suicide bomber 3 years before attack

    Royal Navy rescued suicide bomber 3 years before attack

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:50 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:50:01 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 8:57 AM EDT2018-07-31 12:57:03 GMT
    The Royal Navy rescued the Manchester Arena suicide bomber and his younger brother from the civil war in Libya three years before he killed 22 people at the Ariana Grande pop concert.More >>
    The Royal Navy rescued the Manchester Arena suicide bomber and his younger brother from the civil war in Libya three years before he killed 22 people at the Ariana Grande pop concert.More >>

  • Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'

    Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:44:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 8:56 AM EDT2018-07-31 12:56:20 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...
    Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy.".More >>
    Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly