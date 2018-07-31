Lumber Liquidators moving headquarters to Henrico

The move is expected to be complete by the end of 2019. (Source: Facebook)

Lumber Liquidators will be moving its headquarters to Henrico County.

The company’s headquarters are currently located in Toano. The move is expected to be completed late 2019.

Due to the move, finishing operations in Toano will be shuttered in six to eight months. According to a press release, 45 employees will be impacted by the closure.

A third-party company will be used to provide the finished material to Lumber Liquidators.

The release said the new headquarters in Henrico will employ 200 people.

