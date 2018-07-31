Lumber Liquidators moving headquarters to Henrico

Retakes were needed on SOL exams after proper procedures were not followed with the initial test.More >>
Retakes were needed on SOL exams after proper procedures were not followed with the initial test.More >>
Gloves over Guns will feature 17 bouts Aug. 25 at U-Turn Sports Performance Academy at 2101 Maywill Street.More >>
Gloves over Guns will feature 17 bouts Aug. 25 at U-Turn Sports Performance Academy at 2101 Maywill Street.More >>
A press release said the new headquarters in Henrico will employ 200 people.
A press release said the new headquarters in Henrico will employ 200 people.
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
To get redeem your free guac, order an entree online or on the Chipotle app.More >>
To get redeem your free guac, order an entree online or on the Chipotle app.More >>
A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.More >>
A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.More >>
Officers say the armed resident fatally shot the intruder, who had seriously injured a child in the home.More >>
Officers say the armed resident fatally shot the intruder, who had seriously injured a child in the home.More >>
A North Carolina man feels vindicated after winning an almost $9 million judgment against his wife's lover. He took the lover to court under the state's "alienation of affection" law.More >>
A North Carolina man feels vindicated after winning an almost $9 million judgment against his wife's lover. He took the lover to court under the state's "alienation of affection" law.More >>
Danueal Drayton - who was arrested in North Hollywood last week - was suspected of killing a woman in New York earlier this month.More >>
Danueal Drayton - who was arrested in North Hollywood last week - was suspected of killing a woman in New York earlier this month.More >>
A woman and her two children have been identified after the car they were in went into the MS River on Friday.More >>
A woman and her two children have been identified after the car they were in went into the MS River on Friday.More >>
A woman is recovering after being brutally beaten at the Madison bar where she works. It happened at a popular neighborhood hangout and the violent robbery suspects have not yet been caught.More >>
A woman is recovering after being brutally beaten at the Madison bar where she works. It happened at a popular neighborhood hangout and the violent robbery suspects have not yet been caught.More >>
Ultimately, the attempt to alter the bid recommendation was unsuccessful. The contract was awarded in mid-June to the same company that was recommended by an evaluation committee in early March.More >>
Ultimately, the attempt to alter the bid recommendation was unsuccessful. The contract was awarded in mid-June to the same company that was recommended by an evaluation committee in early March.More >>
Beginning Aug. 2, customers can get a MacCoin with a Big Mac, and starting the next day they will be able to use the coin for another, free Big Mac.More >>
Beginning Aug. 2, customers can get a MacCoin with a Big Mac, and starting the next day they will be able to use the coin for another, free Big Mac.More >>
The Leon Valley Police Department has found the suspects who stole a shark from an aquarium on Saturday. The shark was returned home safe on Monday.More >>
The Leon Valley Police Department has found the suspects who stole a shark from an aquarium on Saturday. The shark was returned home safe on Monday.More >>
The father says his son walked across a hot metal grate, located only feet from the splash pad.More >>
The father says his son walked across a hot metal grate, located only feet from the splash pad.More >>