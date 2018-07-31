Pennsylvania man's 7-foot boa constrictor goes missing

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man's 7-foot (2-meter) red tail boa constrictor has gone missing.
The snake's name is Vinny and his owner says he disappeared from his East Greenville home about three to four weeks ago. There have been no confirmed sightings since.
The snake is 10 years old and can hide anywhere.
Authorities are asking people in the Montgomery County community not to touch Vinny if they find him. Instead, they are being asked to call police.
East Greenville is about 16 miles south of Allentown.
