Pennsylvania man's 7-foot boa constrictor goes missing - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Pennsylvania man's 7-foot boa constrictor goes missing

EAST GREENVILLE, Pa. (AP) - A Pennsylvania man's 7-foot (2-meter) red tail boa constrictor has gone missing.

The snake's name is Vinny and his owner says he disappeared from his East Greenville home about three to four weeks ago. There have been no confirmed sightings since.

The snake is 10 years old and can hide anywhere.

Authorities are asking people in the Montgomery County community not to touch Vinny if they find him. Instead, they are being asked to call police.

East Greenville is about 16 miles south of Allentown.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'

    Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:44:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:56 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:56:35 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...
    Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy.".More >>
    Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy.".More >>

  • Royal Navy rescued suicide bomber 3 years before attack

    Royal Navy rescued suicide bomber 3 years before attack

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:50 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:50:01 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:55:32 GMT
    The Royal Navy rescued the Manchester Arena suicide bomber and his younger brother from the civil war in Libya three years before he killed 22 people at the Ariana Grande pop concert.More >>
    The Royal Navy rescued the Manchester Arena suicide bomber and his younger brother from the civil war in Libya three years before he killed 22 people at the Ariana Grande pop concert.More >>

  • Huge sea-life sculptures made from ocean's plastic trash

    Huge sea-life sculptures made from ocean's plastic trash

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-07-31 05:44:34 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:55 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:55:29 GMT
    (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey). In this photo taken July 26, 2018, a giant jellyfish sculpture is viewed from below at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans. The sculpture, made from fishing buoys and cut-up water bottles that washed up on...(AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey). In this photo taken July 26, 2018, a giant jellyfish sculpture is viewed from below at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans. The sculpture, made from fishing buoys and cut-up water bottles that washed up on...
    Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast.More >>
    Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly