Profit surges at Pfizer during second quarter - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Profit surges at Pfizer during second quarter

NEW YORK (AP) - Pfizer is reporting a second-quarter profit surge, though the drugmaker says weakening currencies in Europe and Asia could nick revenue ahead.

The New York company earned $3.87 billion, or 65 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring events, were 81 cents per share, which is 6 cents better than industry analysts had expected.

Revenue was $13.47 billion, also topping analyst projections for $13.26 billion.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.95 to $3.05 per share, with revenue in the range of $53 billion to $55 billion.

Shares of Pfizer Inc. are essentially flat before the opening bell Tuesday.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFE

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'

    Alex Trebek can see life without 'Jeopardy'

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:44 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:44:50 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:46 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:46:21 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek can see life without “Jeopardy.” Speaking Monday, ...
    Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy.".More >>
    Alex Trebek can see life without "Jeopardy.".More >>

  • Huge sea-life sculptures made from ocean's plastic trash

    Huge sea-life sculptures made from ocean's plastic trash

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 1:44 AM EDT2018-07-31 05:44:34 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:45:57 GMT
    (AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey). In this photo taken July 26, 2018, a giant jellyfish sculpture is viewed from below at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans. The sculpture, made from fishing buoys and cut-up water bottles that washed up on...(AP Photo/Janet McConnaughey). In this photo taken July 26, 2018, a giant jellyfish sculpture is viewed from below at the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans. The sculpture, made from fishing buoys and cut-up water bottles that washed up on...
    Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast.More >>
    Huge sculptures of sea-life are on display at New Orleans' aquarium and zoo, all of them made from plastic trash that washed ashore on the Pacific Coast.More >>

  • Rick Pitino promises to tell all in upcoming memoir

    Rick Pitino promises to tell all in upcoming memoir

    Monday, July 30 2018 10:59 AM EDT2018-07-30 14:59:33 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 7:45 AM EDT2018-07-31 11:45:44 GMT
    Rick Pitino is ready to tell his story: The former Louisville coach has a memoir coming in September that will "lay all his cards on the table," Diversion Books announced Monday.More >>
    Rick Pitino is ready to tell his story: The former Louisville coach has a memoir coming in September that will "lay all his cards on the table," Diversion Books announced Monday.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly