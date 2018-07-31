NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 31

Several stories broke overnight. Here are the headlines you need to start the day.
Two people were shot overnight in Henrico County.
Overnight fire destroys Petersburg home.
Two police chases occurred overnight in Richmond.
Exposing "toxic culture" the motive behind sharing athletes’ old tweets.
Not all treasure is silver and gold, mate.
"All you need for a movie is a gun and a girl." – Jean-Luc Godard
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
To get redeem your free guac, order an entree online or on the Chipotle app.More >>
To get redeem your free guac, order an entree online or on the Chipotle app.More >>
Several stories broke overnight. Here are the headlines you need to start the day.More >>
Several stories broke overnight. Here are the headlines you need to start the day.More >>
Police said two cars were stolen, but haven’t released any other details.More >>
Police said two cars were stolen, but haven’t released any other details.More >>
Fire crews were on the scene for several hours to fight the flames that ultimately destroyed the home.More >>
Fire crews were on the scene for several hours to fight the flames that ultimately destroyed the home.More >>
A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.More >>
A police officer was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle that was being driven erratically when it crashed into the father’s SUV.More >>
Officers say the armed resident fatally shot the intruder, who had seriously injured a child in the home.More >>
Officers say the armed resident fatally shot the intruder, who had seriously injured a child in the home.More >>
A North Carolina man feels vindicated after winning an almost $9 million judgment against his wife's lover. He took the lover to court under the state's "alienation of affection" law.More >>
A North Carolina man feels vindicated after winning an almost $9 million judgment against his wife's lover. He took the lover to court under the state's "alienation of affection" law.More >>
A woman is recovering after being brutally beaten at the Madison bar where she works. It happened at a popular neighborhood hangout and the violent robbery suspects have not yet been caught.More >>
A woman is recovering after being brutally beaten at the Madison bar where she works. It happened at a popular neighborhood hangout and the violent robbery suspects have not yet been caught.More >>
An Arkansas State Police K-9 officer was killed and a suspect injured in an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi County Monday night.More >>
An Arkansas State Police K-9 officer was killed and a suspect injured in an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi County Monday night.More >>
Danueal Drayton - who was arrested in North Hollywood last week - was suspected of killing a woman in New York earlier this month.More >>
Danueal Drayton - who was arrested in North Hollywood last week - was suspected of killing a woman in New York earlier this month.More >>
A woman and her two children have been identified after the car they were in went into the MS River on Friday.More >>
A woman and her two children have been identified after the car they were in went into the MS River on Friday.More >>
Calvin Parker was only 19 when he and a fishing friend, Charles Hickson, say they were abducted by aliens on the shores of the Pascagoula River.More >>
Calvin Parker was only 19 when he and a fishing friend, Charles Hickson, say they were abducted by aliens on the shores of the Pascagoula River.More >>
A semi-truck partially fell off a barge and into the Cape Fear River near Bald Head Island Monday morning.More >>
A semi-truck partially fell off a barge and into the Cape Fear River near Bald Head Island Monday morning.More >>
A bizarre chase involving a stolen ambulance occurred in Kansas, authorities said.More >>
A bizarre chase involving a stolen ambulance occurred in Kansas, authorities said.More >>