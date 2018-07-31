NBC12 Wake-up Roundup - July 31

Several stories broke overnight. Here are the headlines you need to start the day.

What’s Going On?

Two people were shot overnight in Henrico County.

The victims, a man and a woman, suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police have not released any information about potential suspects.

The shooting happened Monday night around 10:15 at an apartment complex.

Overnight fire destroys Petersburg home.

Fire officials are calling the fire suspicious.

It took crews several hours to get the blaze under control.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

Two police chases occurred overnight in Richmond.

Police said both involves stolen vehicles.

One chase ended with a crash at Everett Street and 12th Street.

Police have not said if any arrests were made.

A Thing to Know:

Virginia Tech released a guide on how to identify Giants Hogweed.

How’s the Weather?

More rain, this time mostly later in the day.

What Day is It?

Tuesday, July 31 – National Avocado Day

Say What?

A police officer in Missouri hit a cyclist because he was looking as his phone.

Did You See the Game?

Exposing "toxic culture" the motive behind sharing athletes’ old tweets.

Adoptable Animal(s)

Not all treasure is silver and gold, mate.

Final Thought:

"All you need for a movie is a gun and a girl." – Jean-Luc Godard

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12