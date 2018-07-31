Police involved in 2 overnight chases of stolen vehicles

An overnight police chase led to a crash on Richmond’s south side.
The chase was one of two police chases early Tuesday morning.
Police said two cars were stolen, but haven’t released any other details.
The crash happened on the corner of 12th Street and Everett Street and ended with an SUV on a sidewalk.
Police have not said if any arrests were made or from where the cars were stolen.
