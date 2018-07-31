Petersburg home destroyed in overnight blaze

Crews were on scene to fight the flames for hours. (Source: Petersburg Fire)

Firefighters in Petersburg worked well into Tuesday morning to put out an overnight blaze.

The fire broke out about 11:30 p.m. Monday at a home on Washington Street.

Fire crews were on the scene for several hours to fight the flames that ultimately destroyed the home.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries.

Petersburg fire officials said the fire is being considered suspicious.

