Police said there is no danger to the public. (Source: NBC12)

Chesterfield police are investigating a suspicious death.

Police say a man’s body was found just after 10 p.m. Monday night in the 20800 block of River Terrace Road.

Police are calling the death suspicious, but said there is no danger to the public.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12