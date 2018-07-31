Search for suspect in Henrico double shooting

Henrico Police are investigating a double shooting in Eastern Henrico.

This happened at an apartment complex around 10:15 p.m. Monday, in the 1400 block of Old Bronze Road.

Police say one man and one woman were shot. The two victims were rushed to the hospital but are expected to recover from their injuries.

Police do not have a clear description of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 780-1000. Any tips may be made anonymously.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12