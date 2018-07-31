2 shot overnight in Henrico

Henrico Police are investigating a double shooting that took place Monday night.
The shooting happened at an apartment complex around 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Old Bronze Road.
Police say one man and one woman were shot. The victims were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police do not have a clear description of a suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 780-1000.
