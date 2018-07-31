2 shot overnight in Henrico

A man and a woman were shot Monday night. (Source: NBC12)

Henrico Police are investigating a double shooting that took place Monday night.

The shooting happened at an apartment complex around 10:15 p.m. Monday in the 1400 block of Old Bronze Road.

Police say one man and one woman were shot. The victims were rushed to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police do not have a clear description of a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 780-1000.

