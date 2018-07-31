Fire destroys Petersburg home

More >>
More >>
More >>
More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Getting a gun could now be as easy as printing it right from the comfort of your own home.More >>
Getting a gun could now be as easy as printing it right from the comfort of your own home.More >>
An Arkansas State Police K-9 officer was killed and a suspect injured in an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi County Monday night.More >>
An Arkansas State Police K-9 officer was killed and a suspect injured in an officer-involved shooting in Mississippi County Monday night.More >>