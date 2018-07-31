Fire destroys Petersburg home - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Fire destroys Petersburg home

By Ricky Gavilan, Producer
The Petersburg Fire Department is investigating a fire that destroyed a home on 618 W. Washington Street.

According to the fire department, the fire started around 11:30 p.m. Monday.

When fire crews arrived, the entire home was up in flames.

Crews were on the scene for several hours.

The home was vacant at the time of the fire.

Crews continue to investigate what caused the home to catch fire.

