Nintendo reports big jump in 2nd-quarter earnings

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) - Nintendo Co. says its quarterly profit jumped 44 percent during the fiscal first quarter.

The Japanese maker of Super Mario and Pokemon games said Tuesday that its net profit totaled 30.6 billion yen ($274.9 million) during the April-June period, compared with 21.3 billion yen a year earlier.

Quarterly sales rose 9 percent to 168.2 billion yen ($1.5 billion) over a year earlier while operating profit surged 88 percent to 30.5 billion yen ($274 million).

Kyoto-based Nintendo credited new game titles for Nintendo Switch, such as Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, which has sold 1.4 million units worldwide since May. The Switch is a hybrid game machine that works as both a console and a tablet.

Switch's popularity helped offset declines in hardware and software sales of Nintendo 3DS.

