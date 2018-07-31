BP gets Q2 boost from higher oil prices; earnings quadruple - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

BP gets Q2 boost from higher oil prices; earnings quadruple

LONDON (AP) - Energy giant BP says it is increasing its dividend for the first time in almost four years after second-quarter earnings quadrupled on higher oil prices and streamlined production.

Underlying replacement cost profit jumped to $2.82 billion from $684 million in the same quarter a year earlier. The figure, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, is the industry's preferred gauge of earnings. Net income soared to $2.80 billion from $144 million.

Oil companies are profiting after they cut costs and sold assets to adjust to an era of lower oil prices when crude dropped below $30 a barrel in January 2016. Brent crude was trading at $75.30 on Tuesday.

CEO Bob Dudley says the 2.5 percent dividend increase reflects "our confidence in the future."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

