Penn State frat member gets house arrest over pledge death - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Penn State frat member gets house arrest over pledge death

(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl... (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this June 13, 2018, file photo, Ryan Burke, left, who was a fraternity brother at Penn State University's shuttered Beta Theta Pi chapter, walks with his attorney Philip Masorti on the day Burke pl...
(Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Timothy Piazza, seen in photo at right,... (Abby Drey/Centre Daily Times via AP, File). FILE – In this May 5, 2017, file photo, Jim and Evelyn Piazza, center, stand by as Centre County, Pa., prosecutors discuss an investigation into the death of their son Timothy Piazza, seen in photo at right,...
(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE - This Nov. 9, 2017, file photo shows the shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Penn State University's main campus in State College, Pa. During a Tuesday, July 31, 2018, sentencing hearing, a judge is schedu... (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File). FILE - This Nov. 9, 2017, file photo shows the shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity house on Penn State University's main campus in State College, Pa. During a Tuesday, July 31, 2018, sentencing hearing, a judge is schedu...

By MARK SCOLFORO
Associated Press

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (AP) - The first member of a Penn State University fraternity to plead guilty in connection with the death of a pledge after a night of drinking and hazing last year was sentenced to three months' house arrest on Tuesday.

Ryan Burke had pleaded guilty to four counts of hazing and five alcohol violations. He also was sentenced to more than two years' probation and ordered to pay fines, costs and restitution.

The 21-year-old Scranton resident is among more than 20 members of the now-closed Beta Theta Pi fraternity to face criminal charges over the February 2017 death of Tim Piazza.

Piazza, a sophomore engineering student from Lebanon, New Jersey, died after consuming a dangerous amount of alcohol and suffering a series of falls that left him with a fractured skull and severe abdominal injuries.

Burke apologized briefly to Piazza's family before the sentencing. His lawyer said afterward that the punishment was fair.

Other defendants face trial in February.

Court documents say Burke was an active participant in the bid acceptance night events at the fraternity, including providing alcohol to Piazza and others who had just signed up as pledges.

Burke was the rush chairman and in charge of recruiting new members. A prosecution sentencing memo filed last week said Burke lined up the pledges single-file and marched them into the basement, "where the alcohol-fueled hazing would ensue."

The memo says Burke walked around the basement with a bottle of vodka for the pledges in one hand, supplying Piazza and three others with vodka over a 10-minute period. The hazing counts and four of the five alcohol violations relate to those events. Burke also pleaded guilty to underage drinking.

After Piazza fell down the basement stairs and had to be carried to a first-floor sofa, Burke "appeared unconcerned," prosecutors wrote.

"He is seen playfully hoisting a girl over his shoulders, jumping on the sofa next to Piazza, and then rolling over and on top of Piazza as he is getting up before leaving the room. He leaves Piazza to be dealt with by others," according to the sentencing memo.

When Burke was first charged in November, he also was accused of involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, simple assault and reckless endangerment, but the attorney general's office dropped the most serious charges in April and then a district judge dismissed some other counts.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Faced with losses, MoviePass discount tix service hikes fee

    Faced with losses, MoviePass discount tix service hikes fee

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 12:55 PM EDT2018-07-31 16:55:27 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:50:16 GMT
    (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent ...(AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File). FILE - In this Jan. 30, 2018, file photo, Cassie Langdon holds her MoviePass card outside AMC Indianapolis 17 theatre in Indianapolis. MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent ...
    MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.More >>
    MoviePass, the discount service for movie tickets, is raising prices by 50 percent and barring viewings of most major releases during the first two weeks.More >>

  • Woodruff: Got lump in throat telling of Trump inaccuracy

    Woodruff: Got lump in throat telling of Trump inaccuracy

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:46:12 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:50 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:50:13 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Judy Woodruff, right, anchor and managing editor of "PBS Newshour," takes part in a panel discussion with the show's executive producer Sara Just during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). Judy Woodruff, right, anchor and managing editor of "PBS Newshour," takes part in a panel discussion with the show's executive producer Sara Just during the 2018 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at...
    Veteran journalist Judy Woodruff recalls getting a lump in her throat the first time she mentioned on air that President Donald Trump had said something that wasn't accurate.More >>
    Veteran journalist Judy Woodruff recalls getting a lump in her throat the first time she mentioned on air that President Donald Trump had said something that wasn't accurate.More >>

  • TV's Judge Judy purchases $9 million Newport mansion

    TV's Judge Judy purchases $9 million Newport mansion

    Tuesday, July 31 2018 9:40 AM EDT2018-07-31 13:40:08 GMT
    Tuesday, July 31 2018 2:46 PM EDT2018-07-31 18:46:27 GMT
    (AP Photo/Evan Agostini, file ). FILE - In this April 17, 2012 file photo, Judge Judy Sheindlin attends the Vanity Fair Tribeca Film Festival party at the State Supreme Courthouse in New York. Sheindlin is buying a $9 million estate in Newport, Rhode I...(AP Photo/Evan Agostini, file ). FILE - In this April 17, 2012 file photo, Judge Judy Sheindlin attends the Vanity Fair Tribeca Film Festival party at the State Supreme Courthouse in New York. Sheindlin is buying a $9 million estate in Newport, Rhode I...
    Judy Sheindlin, better known as TV's "Judge Judy," is buying a $9 million estate in Newport, Rhode Island.More >>
    Judy Sheindlin, better known as TV's "Judge Judy," is buying a $9 million estate in Newport, Rhode Island.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly