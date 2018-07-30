Virginia AG pushes back on 3D-printed guns designs being available online

Getting a gun could now be as easy as printing it right from the comfort of your own home.



Starting Wednesday, people will be able to download online blueprints to make their own weapons and weapon parts using 3D printers.



This comes after the government settled a lawsuit last month with the non-profit group, Defense Distributed. The group argued blocking the posting violates its free speech rights.



“This is incredibly dangerous,” Attorney General Mark Herring said.



Herring joined 20 other state attorney generals in sending a letter to the federal government, urging them to pull out of the deal.



The plastic guns are made almost entirely of plastic but can fire real bullets and without serial numbers– making them virtually untraceable.



“Just think about those areas where we rely on metal detectors to help make sure that people that are going into these places. Whether it's an airport, stadiums, other places like that, it really could make it difficult for security personnel to help keep us safe,” Herring said.



“I really wouldn't be concerned at the moment,” Virginia Commonwealth University Anthropology Professor Bernard Means said.



Means works with 3D printers all the time and he doubts we will see a very many 3D printed guns on the streets.



“You could probably get a 3D printer that prints a gun, but it wouldn't be easy and it wouldn't be cheap. And it would be way cheaper to go to a licensed gun dealer and buy a gun,” Means said.



Bernard also says these plastic guns would likely fail with prolonged use



“Maybe you can shoot one bullet, probably not even all the time before it melts the gun itself,” Means said.

Still, Herring fears that information like this could fall into the hands of criminals



“This is going to make communities all across the country less safe,” Herring said.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12