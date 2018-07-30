Henrico Police investigating after teen shot

Henrico Police are investigating after a teenager was shot Monday afternoon.

Police were notified of a shooting that happened between 3:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Telegraph Road near Telegraph Station Lane.

Officials say a teenage boy went to the hospital with a minor, non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Detectives have located witnesses and are conducting interviews.

Police say several young adults between the ages of 16 and 23 were involved.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 780-1000. Any tips may be made anonymously.

