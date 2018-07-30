Virginia Tech releases guide on how to identify giant hogweed

Sap from the Giant Hogweed could cause blindness. (Source: Virginia Invasive Species)

Virginia Tech has published a guide to help identify giant hogweed and control the species.

The poisonous plant was first confirmed in Clarke County in June at a private residence.

A second plant location was found near Fredericksburg when a teenager came in contact with it while working at a summer job. It resulted in him getting second and third-degree burns on his body.

Skin contact with the plant’s sap in the sunlight can result in those types of burns. Anyone that comes in contact with it should immediately get inside and wash with soap and water. If a reaction does occur, seek immediate medical attention.

Giant hogweed is a perennial plant that is native to Caucasus Mountains of Eurasia and has spread through much of Europe. In the United States, the plant is mainly found in New York, Pennsylvania and other states with similar latitudes.

Giant hogweed looks very similar to cow parsnip, which is a close relation to the dangerous plant.

When trying to identify the plant, characteristics that stick out are the plant sheer size – it can grow to be 18 feet tall but is usually only about 6-8 feet in height. Leaves are more deeply lobed and will be about 8 feet wide and 6 inches across. There will also be a number of flower clusters.

It is most commonly confused with poison hemlock, Queen Anne’s lace and elderberries.

You can read the full identification tools HERE.

