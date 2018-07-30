O’Charley's launches $5 burger deals - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

O’Charley's launches $5 burger deals

By Terrance Dixon, Digital Reporter
Connect
$5 Burger Deal (Source: O'Charley's) $5 Burger Deal (Source: O'Charley's)
(WWBT) -

O’Charley’s Restaurant is announcing a special weekday “$5 BurgerFest” promotion from Monday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 10. The deal offers all burgers on the O’Charley’s menu with a side of fries for just $5.

“Burgers are one of those American favorites that are filling, fun and packed with flavor, and we’re excited to give friends and families a way to satisfy their cravings and savor meals together at a great value,” said O’Charley’s President Craig Barber.

The $5 BurgerFest is running alongside O’Charley’s recently rolled out “Platefuls” menu that features over 20 meals available under $10.

“Platefuls” menu items include everything from burgers and fresh salads to O’Charley’s popular chicken pot pie and zesty tacos.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Business NewsRichmond Business NewsMore>>

  • Former Kmart could become an off-track betting site

    Former Kmart could become an off-track betting site

    Monday, July 30 2018 4:51 PM EDT2018-07-30 20:51:21 GMT
    Colonial Downs considering buying former Kmart building. (Source NBC12)Colonial Downs considering buying former Kmart building. (Source NBC12)

    Colonial Downs is considering buying a former Kmart building in South Richmond and transforming it into a betting site with slot-like gambling machines, according to a spokesman.

    More >>

    Colonial Downs is considering buying a former Kmart building in South Richmond and transforming it into a betting site with slot-like gambling machines, according to a spokesman.

    More >>

  • Tax free weekend kicks off Aug. 3

    Tax free weekend kicks off Aug. 3

    Monday, July 30 2018 1:28 PM EDT2018-07-30 17:28:10 GMT
    Many back-to-school items will be tax free Aug. 3-5. (Source: file photo)Many back-to-school items will be tax free Aug. 3-5. (Source: file photo)
    Many back-to-school items will be tax free Aug. 3-5. (Source: file photo)Many back-to-school items will be tax free Aug. 3-5. (Source: file photo)

    The three-day sales tax holiday in Virginia starts on Friday, Aug. 3 and ends on Sunday, Aug. 5.

    More >>

    The three-day sales tax holiday in Virginia starts on Friday, Aug. 3 and ends on Sunday, Aug. 5.

    More >>

  • Panera, Chipotle coming to Hanover Square shopping center

    Panera, Chipotle coming to Hanover Square shopping center

    Thursday, June 28 2018 12:51 PM EDT2018-06-28 16:51:43 GMT
    An artists rendering shows what the new building will look like when it's completed. (Source: Brixmor)An artists rendering shows what the new building will look like when it's completed. (Source: Brixmor)
    An artists rendering shows what the new building will look like when it's completed. (Source: Brixmor)An artists rendering shows what the new building will look like when it's completed. (Source: Brixmor)

    Construction is underway on a new building at Hanover Square on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville that will house two new restaurants. 

    More >>

    Construction is underway on a new building at Hanover Square on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville that will house two new restaurants. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly