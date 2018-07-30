O’Charley's launches $5 burger deals

O’Charley’s Restaurant is announcing a special weekday “$5 BurgerFest” promotion from Monday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 10. The deal offers all burgers on the O’Charley’s menu with a side of fries for just $5.

“Burgers are one of those American favorites that are filling, fun and packed with flavor, and we’re excited to give friends and families a way to satisfy their cravings and savor meals together at a great value,” said O’Charley’s President Craig Barber.

The $5 BurgerFest is running alongside O’Charley’s recently rolled out “Platefuls” menu that features over 20 meals available under $10.

“Platefuls” menu items include everything from burgers and fresh salads to O’Charley’s popular chicken pot pie and zesty tacos.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12