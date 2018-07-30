Apple store works to be more inclusive, hires blind employee

The Apple Store at Short Pump Town Center is working to be more inclusive. The store recently hired a man who happens to be blind to better assist that part of the population.

67-year-old Maryetta Grabowski has been blind for over 40 years.

When Grabowski was 16 years old she started experiencing blurred vision. She went to John Hopkins University in Baltimore, where she was diagnosed with Von Hippel-Lindau which abbreviates to VHL. Because of her diagnosis, Grabowski's family members got tested. The family learned that two of Grabowski's brothers, her mother and other people in her family also had the condition.

VHL is a hereditary disorder that causes cancerous or benign tumors and cysts to grow in your body. For Grabowski, tumors were growing inside of her eyes. Doctors were able to alleviate the symptoms and Grabowski could still see. Doctors warned her though, if more problems arose in the future with the tumors in her eyes, there wouldn't be much they could do for her eyesight.

When Grabowski was in her early 20s she started having issues with her eyes again after discovering tumors on her adrenal gland. By this time, she was married and soon, she would be a mother. By her mid-20s Grabowski went completely blind. She had to quit her job and begin a new normal.

"It was hard because of your self-worth," Grabowski said. "I had to learn that self-worth can come from within, and I'm more than just my eyes and my sight."

That was especially difficult for Grabowski who loved interior design and fashion. She feared she would be "stuck" and not be able to see how trends change. Grabowski also has had numerous surgeries including brain surgery and spine surgery due to tumors caused by VHL.

A few years ago, Grabowski's life changed again. She discovered the iPhone. Grabowski who has two daughters and grandchildren realized texting was how you communicate with millennials, so she had to learn how to text in order to chat with her grandchildren. By now, Grabowski has 70 apps and a completely changed life because of her phone.

Grabowski is basically self-taught. She uses voice over and accessibility features. She learned by listening to numerous podcasts and YouTube tutorials. When she has questions she can't find the answers for, she'll often head to the Apple Store in Short Pump.

Typically, Grabowski is greeted by employees who are in her words, "wonderful to work with," but on her last trip to the store in mid-July, she was greeted by someone she could have never expected. She was introduced to a new employee who was hired a little over two months prior...that employee also happens to be blind.

"They told me they had hired someone specifically who could help me," Grabowski said. "I was pleased Apple hired him. I not only want the general public to know that this is available but I want the blind community to know."

Grabowski also says Apple put braille underneath all the tables at the store.

"This is the first time I've really put my name out publicly. I'm private... I'm private about my blindness," Grabowski said. "But this is really something I wanted communicated. I wanted others to know this was available so that means more than keeping myself private."

For more information on Apple's accessibility options, you can visit their website.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12