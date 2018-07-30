Apple store works to be more inclusive, hires blind employee

Richmond Police are investigating after several people have come forward stating their vehicles were fraudulently re-titled to someone else without their permission.More >>
Richmond Police are investigating after several people have come forward stating their vehicles were fraudulently re-titled to someone else without their permission.More >>
The Apple store at Short Pump Town Center is working to be more inclusive.More >>
The Apple store at Short Pump Town Center is working to be more inclusive.More >>
O’Charley’s Restaurant is announcing a special weekday “$5 BurgerFest” promotion from Monday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 10. The deal offers all burgers on the O’Charley’s menu with a side of fries for just $5.More >>
O’Charley’s Restaurant is announcing a special weekday “$5 BurgerFest” promotion from Monday, July 30 through Friday, Aug. 10. The deal offers all burgers on the O’Charley’s menu with a side of fries for just $5.More >>
Retakes were needed on SOL exams after proper procedures were not followed with the initial test.More >>
Retakes were needed on SOL exams after proper procedures were not followed with the initial test.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Get the latest forecast from the NBC12 First Alert Weather team.More >>
Just before the crash the cyclist said the officer was on his phone, something he admits in video of the encounter.More >>
Just before the crash the cyclist said the officer was on his phone, something he admits in video of the encounter.More >>
A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
A lawsuit seeking $100 million in damages has been filed against the owners and operators a duck boat that sank last week on a Missouri lake, killing 17 people.More >>
A woman and her two children have been identified after the car they were in went into the MS River on Friday.More >>
A woman and her two children have been identified after the car they were in went into the MS River on Friday.More >>
When the suspect got in the car, a 10-year-old boy jumped out of the car to get his father, according to News 12 Connecticut.More >>
When the suspect got in the car, a 10-year-old boy jumped out of the car to get his father, according to News 12 Connecticut.More >>
The Charleston Police Department has released dashcam footage of a man charged with killing an 11-year-old girl.More >>
The Charleston Police Department has released dashcam footage of a man charged with killing an 11-year-old girl.More >>
Beginning Aug. 2, customers can get a MacCoin with a Big Mac, and starting the next day they will be able to use the coin for another, free Big Mac.More >>
Beginning Aug. 2, customers can get a MacCoin with a Big Mac, and starting the next day they will be able to use the coin for another, free Big Mac.More >>
Several officials will discuss Operation Full Armor, a joint operation aimed at protecting children against child online predators in Richland County.More >>
Several officials will discuss Operation Full Armor, a joint operation aimed at protecting children against child online predators in Richland County.More >>