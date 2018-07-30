Henrico Police seek missing 54-year-old man

He was last seen June 30. (Source: Henrico Police)

Henrico Police are seeking the public’s help in an effort to locate a man who was just recently reported missing.

Police said William Jerome Brown, 54, was last seen on June 30 in the area of Chamberlayne Avenue and Azalea Avenue.

Brown is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 200 pounds.

Officials say Brown should be operating a silver 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van with Virginia registration YRA-2254. The vehicle is similar to the one pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also download the “P3 Tips” app to their mobile devices and submit their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12