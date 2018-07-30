VCU Alumni holding school supply donation drive - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

VCU Alumni holding school supply donation drive

By Brian Tynes, Digital Content Producer
The goal is have 5,000 backpacks donated for Richmond area students. (Source: Ultimate Backpack Project) The goal is have 5,000 backpacks donated for Richmond area students. (Source: Ultimate Backpack Project)
RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -

VCU Alumni want to collect 5,000 backpacks full of school supplies for Richmond area students.

The Ultimate Backpack program will hold a donation drive Aug. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Veil Brewing at 1301 Roseneath Road.

The school supplies requested are notebooks, crayons, erasers, folders, glue sticks, highlighters, loose leaf paper, markers, pens and pencils, round tip scissors, 3x5 index cards, rulers, colored pencils, tissue and backpacks.

Monetary donations can also be made or a pre-assembled backpack can be ordered for $7.35.

For more information, email nguyenth6@vcu.edu.

