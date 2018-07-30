Tax free weekend kicks off Aug. 3

It's almost time for tax-free weekend. The three-day sales tax holiday starts on Friday, Aug. 3 and ends on Sunday, Aug. 5.
The list of items that are eligible include most back-to-school items, as well as items to help state residents prepare for hurricanes.
Here's what will be tax free this weekend:
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.
Anchor for NBC12 News First at 4 and Fox News at 10.More >>
Anchor for NBC12 News First at 4 and Fox News at 10.More >>
The three-day sales tax holiday in Virginia starts on Friday, Aug. 3 and ends on Sunday, Aug. 5.More >>
The three-day sales tax holiday in Virginia starts on Friday, Aug. 3 and ends on Sunday, Aug. 5.More >>
Construction is underway on a new building at Hanover Square on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville that will house two new restaurants.More >>
Construction is underway on a new building at Hanover Square on Bell Creek Road in Mechanicsville that will house two new restaurants.More >>
The store announced on social media last week that all its stores will close for good on Friday, June 29.More >>
The store announced on social media last week that all its stores will close for good on Friday, June 29.More >>
Northrop Grumman announced this week that it is laying off 348 workers in Chester after the state ended a contract with the company.More >>
Northrop Grumman announced this week that it is laying off 348 workers in Chester after the state ended a contract with the company.More >>
Gov. Ralph Northam has approved a $500,000 state grant for Discovery Inc. to expand its technology and operations hub in Northern Virginia.More >>
Gov. Ralph Northam has approved a $500,000 state grant for Discovery Inc. to expand its technology and operations hub in Northern Virginia.More >>