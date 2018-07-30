Tax free weekend kicks off Aug. 3

It's almost time for tax-free weekend. The three-day sales tax holiday starts on Friday, Aug. 3 and ends on Sunday, Aug. 5.

The list of items that are eligible include most back-to-school items, as well as items to help state residents prepare for hurricanes.

Here's what will be tax free this weekend:

School supplies, clothing, and footwear Qualified school supplies - $20 or less per item Qualified clothing and footwear - $100 or less per item



Hurricane and emergency preparedness products Portable generators - $1,000 or less per item Gas-powered chainsaws - $350 or less per item Chainsaw accessories - $60 or less per item Other specified hurricane preparedness items - $60 or less per item



Energy Star and WaterSense products Qualifying Energy Star™ or WaterSense™ products purchased for noncommercial home or personal use - $2,500 or less per item



