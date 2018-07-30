Police: DMV-related scam involves fraudulent reports of abandoned vehicles

Several residents have come forward stating their vehicles were fraudulently re-titled to someone else without their permission. (Source: NBC12)

Richmond Police are investigating after several people have come forward stating their vehicles were fraudulently re-titled to someone else without their permission.

A lieutenant with the department posted to Nextdoor application, a neighborhood safety app, about a DMV scam involving a specific person and several victims.

"A subject has taken several vehicle identification numbers (VIN) to the DMV and reported them as abandoned vehicles on his property," the post states.

NBC12 was contacted by at least one victim who went through this situation.

In late May, the victim received a letter from the DMV stating the victim’s Mini Cooper had been claimed as abandoned on Clay Street.

"I immediately called the DMV upon receiving this letter and let them know that my car was not abandoned, nor was it ever parked near this property," said the victim, who wishes to remain anonymous.

On July 17 the victim walked outside, and the car was not there.

"I called Richmond Police and after giving them the VIN, they told me that the vehicles had been titled to [a man] this weekend," the victim said. "The officer I spoke to said I could not file a stolen vehicle report because the vehicle was now in his name."

According to police, DMV will mark the vehicle abandoned and give rights of ownership to the reporting subject. This will allow the subject to take the title to the dealership and get a key made or tow the car.

"I feel completely violated and unsafe that the DMV essentially handed over my title and vehicle to someone else with no investigation," the victim said. "I called the DMV about the letter and was told I had nothing to worry about."

A spokeswoman for the DMV said they were looking into the issue.

According to the DMV website, an abandoned motor vehicle is defined as a vehicle left unattended on public property for more than 48 hours, in violation of a state law or local ordinance; a vehicle that remains more than 48 hours on private property without consent of the property owner.

The process described on the website includes the DMV sending a certified letter to the owners/lienholders requesting the removal of the vehicle within 15 days (120 days for a manufactured home).

"If the owners/lienholders of the abandoned vehicle do not respond to the request to remove the vehicle in the time allowed, you return to DMV’s website to post your intent to auction the vehicle," the process states. "The intent to auction posting remains active for 21 days. After the posting period ends, you are eligible to title the vehicle, sell it, or transfer it to a demolisher or scrap metal processor."

There's also a way to search for an abandoned vehicle in DMV records, in case you're worried this may have happened to you.

Richmond Police posted to the neighborhood app urging car owners to be aware of the situation going on.

"If you get a letter from DMV stating your vehicle has been reported as abandoned, contact DMV & RPD immediately," the post said. "Known vehicles that have been targeted in our areas are Mini Coopers, Kia’s & BMW’s."

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.

