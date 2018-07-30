German union says Ryanair pilots vote to strike over pay - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

German union says Ryanair pilots vote to strike over pay

BERLIN (AP) - A German labor union says pilots at budget airline Ryanair have voted to stage a strike unless a dispute over pay is resolved in the coming days.

The union, Vereinigung Cockpit, said Monday that 96 percent of pilots voted in favor of industrial action.

It accused the airline of "playing for time" in talks since January with pilots over a collective pay agreement.

The union said it is "offering Ryanair a final deadline to submit a workable proposal by Aug. 6, 2018."

Ryanair has seen staff in Ireland, Portugal, Spain and Belgium go on strike over pay in recent months.

Europe's second biggest airline by passenger numbers didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A strike next week would affect thousands of German passengers returning from summer holidays.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • Entertainment newsMore>>

  • Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

    Madonna to celebrate 60th birthday with Malawi fundraiser

    Monday, July 30 2018 7:09 AM EDT2018-07-30 11:09:30 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 11:25 AM EDT2018-07-30 15:25:28 GMT
    Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.More >>
    Madonna is celebrating her upcoming 60th birthday with a fundraiser to raise funds for orphans and children in Malawi.More >>

  • Correction: Shootings-Newspaper-Benefit Concert story

    Correction: Shootings-Newspaper-Benefit Concert story

    Friday, July 27 2018 11:00 PM EDT2018-07-28 03:00:48 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 11:24 AM EDT2018-07-30 15:24:48 GMT
    (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ...(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP). FILE - This July 10, 2018 file photo shows Benji Madden, left, and his twin brother Joel Madden of the rock band Good Charlotte in Burbank, Calif. The city of Annapolis, Md. will hold a benefit concert on July 28 ...
    The city of Annapolis is holding a benefit concert featuring Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month.More >>
    The city of Annapolis is holding a benefit concert featuring Maryland-bred rockers Good Charlotte to honor the five Capital Gazette employees killed in an attack in their newsroom last month.More >>

  • Octavia Spencer brings hair mogul's story to Netflix

    Octavia Spencer brings hair mogul's story to Netflix

    Monday, July 30 2018 12:14 AM EDT2018-07-30 04:14:06 GMT
    Monday, July 30 2018 11:19 AM EDT2018-07-30 15:19:58 GMT
    (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, Octavia Spencer arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Octavia Spencer is bringing the story of black haircar...(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File). FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2018, file photo, Octavia Spencer arrives at the 23rd annual Critics' Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. Octavia Spencer is bringing the story of black haircar...
    Netflix makes news at the Television Critics Association's summer meetings, announcing a limited series with Octavia Spencer and a possible new season of "Master of None.".More >>
    Netflix makes news at the Television Critics Association's summer meetings, announcing a limited series with Octavia Spencer and a possible new season of "Master of None.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly